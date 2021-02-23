Bobby L. Holly
VICTORIA — Bobby Lee Holly, age 72, passed away February 13, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with kidney failure, multiple strokes and falls. He was born in Hallettsville, Texas on November 20, 1948 to the late Alfonse and Viola Holly.
Bobby was drafted into the US Army and served his country honorably in the Vietnam War from July 1969 to July 1970. Bobby married Dolores Grahmann on October 30, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. Together they raised three sons of which he was very proud. He loved his family and 6 grandchildren more than anything else. Bobby worked as a painter/sandblaster for Brown and Root for 25 plus years and later retired from Victoria County road and bridge crew in precinct 3. He also worked for Kellogg Propane making deliveries in his spare time. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, run trot lines, and his adventures allowed him to travel many places across Texas in pursuit of his favorite past time. He spent as much time as he could at his ranch in Langtry, TX, and loved sitting on the porch watching his kids and grandkids coming in from their evening hunts while frying chicken or making a big pot of stew. Bobby was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, American Legion, and SPJST.
He is survived by his wife Dolores Holly; son Doyle Holly and wife Kristy; son Jeff Holly and wife Amy; son Scott Holly and wife Ellie; and grandchildren Dawson and Karson Holly, Brady, Brooke and Blair Holly and Rollins Holly; sisters Shirley Kalmus and Diane Hadley.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his infant son Bruce Holly and infant daughter Collette Holly.
Visitation was held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, immediately followed by a Rosary.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville, Texas. (Social distancing and masks are required) Full military honors will follow immediately at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons Dawson Holly, Karson Holly, Brady Holly, nephew Jason Kalmus, niece Holly Hearn, family friend Kevin Roehl and brother-in-law Melvin Grahmann. Honorary pallbearers are grandson Rollins Holly, brother-in-law Larry Kominczak and child hood friend Harvey Woytek.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.