Bobby L. Thedford
LOLITA — Bobby L. Thedford, 69, of Lolita passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Jessi Lee Thedford. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Thedford, his daughter; Tracy (T.J.) Pittman, his grandchildren; Trenton (McKenna) Thedford, and Macy Wilson, also his great grandchildren; Payton and Parker Thedford, and his beloved Skeeter (she was his sidekick), his brother Wiley Thedford, and his sister Linda (Phil) Lumpkins.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, beginning with visitation from 1:pm to 2:pm, followed by funeral service at 2:pm with Brother Gary Thedford officiating at the Lolita Baptist Church.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
