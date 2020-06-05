BOBBY JOE MELOY EDNA - Bobby Joe Meloy was born on December 9, 1937 in Waelder, TX and joined his wife in heaven on May 29, 2020. Bobby married the love of his life, Ludie Marie Miller of Edna TX, on March 21, 1958 and they enjoyed 62 years of fun, family and adventure. Bobby earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Texas State Teachers College in 1958. After graduation, they then made a home in Alvin, TX where their 3 children were born - Charles Alvin in 1960, Dwayne Edward in 1962, and Jana Marie in 1965. During their years in Alvin, Bobby simultaneously worked as a high school history teacher and earned a Master's in Education degree from Sam Houston State University. In 1975, the family moved to Port Lavaca, TX where Bobby was the Vocational Director at Calhoun High School, then Principal at Jefferson Elementary, and retired as the Principal at Calhoun High School. They retired to Navidad, TX in 1994 and enjoyed living the country life near family and friends. Bobby loved to travel, fish, hunt and play dominoes. He and Ludie visited their children and grandchildren as often as they could and made it to all 50 states. Bobby held learning and education in high regard and was so proud to have 20 Aggies in his family - 3 children and their spouses, 8 grandchildren and 6 grand-spouses. He took great joy in seeing his family come together for holidays and "just whenever" occasions too. The memories made during these family gatherings will live on and his legacy will endure. Bobby Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Pope Meloy and Ethel Gertrude Acock; his loving wife, Ludie Marie; his siblings, Jerry Goodman, Betty Mack, Charles Meloy, Doris Mitchell, and Jim Meloy. He is survived by 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, including: His son Chuck and wife Shari of Shenandoah, TX Their daughter Katy Evans and husband Bryan along with their children - Clara, Emma Lou, and Theodore of The Woodlands, TX Their son Grady and wife Marissa along with their children - Molly, Jessica, Abigail, and Allison of Conroe, TX His son Dwayne and wife Tricia of Katy, TX Their son Kevin and wife Cassandra of Houston, TX Their son Kyle and wife Kori and their son Koa of Maui, HI His daughter Jana Hermes and husband Keith of Richmond, TX Their son Blake and wife Danielle of Coppell, TX Their son Reed and wife Paige of Mercer Island, WA Their daughter Regan of Midland, TX Their son Garrett of College Station, TX He is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Lou Faas of Navidad, TX, Ruth Hammack of Inez, TX, Agnes Southers and husband Carroll of Victoria, TX, Tommie Jenschke of San Antonio, TX, Cathryn Rutledge of Navidad, TX, and Shirley Meloy of Puyallup, WA And many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many friends! Memorials can be made to: Bobby and Luda Meloy Legacy Scholarship at the Texas A&M Foundation 401 George Bush Dr College Station, TX 77840 or txamfoundation.com or to the MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts Or to donor's choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
