BOBBY L. RAVEN BLOOMINGTON - Bobby L. Raven, 93, passed over to eternal life on April 11, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born September 24, 1926, in Victoria, TX, the son of Foy Lee and Martha Elizabeth (Einkauf) Raven. Bobby left high school to join the Army. He served 2 tours overseas in Korea during WWII. He belonged to the 2nd Armored Division (Hell On Wheels) in Company D 63rd Infantry 6th Division and the 53rd Infantry Rifle. While Bobby was humble about his service in the military, he was a loyal member of the VFW and American Legion. Bobby worked 45 years as a gauger in the oilfield industry. When he wasn't at work, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Bobby gave back to his community in many ways but his service as a deacon at First Baptist Church Tivoli and then First Baptist Church Bloomington will be remembered by the many lives he touched. In addition to his parents, Foy (Lydia) Raven and Beth ("Brown") Hinson, he was preceded in death by brother James "Jim" Raven, sister Doris "Dot" Einkauf, wife Ruby (Wilson) Raven and sons Gary Raven and Allan Roach and a grandson, "Bubba" Nathan Pontious. Surviving in addition to his wife Kathy (Guenther)Raven of Bloomington, are his son Johnny (Kelly) Tumlinson of Cedar Park, daughters Cindy Barefield of Victoria, Kathy (Steve) Davis of Encinal, Lisa (Alan) Howard of Victoria and Cheryl Campbell of Leander, 13 grandchildren, John, Nikki, Kelly, Kim, Steven, Kevin, Tarrin, Brian, Stephani, Dallis, Haeley, Brenna, Matt and 10 great-grandchildren Brooke, Jasalynn, Adrian, Jaedynn, Jade, Jasmine, Gavin, Alexandra, Athena, Peyton and Waylon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Private family graveside was held at Crescent Valley Cemetery on Saturday. Presiding pastors are Gary Bowman and Charles "Chuck" Stewart. Worship lead by Marcos and Sue Gohlke. Pallbearers: John Tumlinson, Steven Davis, Kevin Davis, Brian Roach, Dawson Bailey and Justin Marburger. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Stephen Hougen, James Hilscher, Ray and Ernestine Fagg, Nate Christian, Aubrey Rush, Steve Davis and Johnny Tumlinson. Those who wish to remember Bobby in a special way may make gifts in his memory to First Baptist Church Bloomington or Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
