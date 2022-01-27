Bobby Ray Hopes Sr.
VICTORIA — Bobby Ray Hopes, Sr., 67, passed away Saturday January 22,2022. He was born November 11,1954 to the late O’Neal Hopes Sr., and Ella Mae Prince Turner. His deceased stepfather Henry Turner played a major role in his life.
Bobby was a member of Palestine Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a mechanic for Waste Management.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters : Mannie Basey and Jeanette Holland, brothers : Ernest Pittmon, O’Neal Hopes, Jr. and Pastor Roosevelt Hopes Sr.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Franklin Hopes, daughters : La Toya Hopes of Victoria and Jayda Nicole Hopes of Belton Texas, one son Bobby Ray Hopes, Jr. of Harlingen Texas and four grandchildren.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am - 6 :00 pm. Friday January 28,2022 at Barefield Fueral Home. Funeral service 1:00 pm. Saturday January 29th at Palestine Baptist Church, eulogist Pastor Gregory O. Wyatt.
Active Pallbearers : Curt Noonan, Anthony Barefield, Derrick Franklin, Clarence Franklin, Jr. lll, Marlene Bates, Dwyane Williams, and Dennis Franklin Jr. Honorary : John Richard Hill and Deacons of Palestine Baptist Church.
Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery with Military Honors. Due to Covid - 19 family is requesting that mask are worn.
