Bobby “Skip” Skipper
VICTORIA — A Celebration of Life Service for Bobby “Skip” Skipper, which had previously been postponed, will be held on July 14th at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church, 407 North Bridge, Victoria. An informal reception will follow. Men may choose to wear golf shirts and women bright colors. Skip was born July 14, 1939 and died August 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara and sons Shan (Dee Dee) and Scott (Sheila) Skipper and their families.

