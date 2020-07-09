BOBBY E. WARD VICTORIA - Bobby E. Ward went to be with the Lord July 3, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born December 21, 1935 in Kelso, Tennessee to the late William L. and Vinalee Ward. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter V. Leighanne Brechin. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Georgia Ward; daughter J. Renea Laredo and her husband Saul Laredo of Rowlett, Texas and their children Taylor and Sarah Laredo; son-in-law Mark Brechin of Columbus, Texas and his children Alicia and Carolina Brechin; brother Temple Ward of Scottsville, Kentucky; 1 niece and 2 nephews. Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He retired from the Dupont plant in Bloomington in 1999. He served in the Air Force from 1957 - 1965. He was a member of a local wood carvers group. There are no services at this time. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

