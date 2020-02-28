BOBBYE JEAN BOATRIGHT ALTMAN VICTORIA - Bobbye Jean Boatright was born on September 19, 1931 to W. Y. and Beatrice Holland Boatright in Runnels County near Miles, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Henry Lamar, Billie Jo Gleghorn, and Wilson Clyde. She was also preceded in death by two nieces, Billie Doyle Gleghorn and Ginger Ann Boatright, who died in the polio epidemic of 1949. She is survived by a niece, Ollie Gleghorn McCown and her husband Chester, and a nephew, Gary (Butch) Gleghorn. She is survived by a great niece Amy McCown Rutherford and her husband Matt, and a great nephew Brett McCown. She is also survived by four great-great nieces, Madison and Olivia Rutherford of San Angelo and Avery Elaine (Lanie) and Emily McCown of Seguin. Bobbye loved her family and friends and was very generous with them. She loved to shop for cars and she always made sure everyone in the family had a car. She was frugal and believed in saving and investing. She was especially generous with her best friend of many years, Ruth Nelson, who also preceded her in death. After graduating from Miles High School, Bobbye began to learn about printing. She first worked for the Miles Messenger. She eventually ended up in Victoria, Texas in 1955 working for the Victoria Advocate thanks to John R. Nelson. The rest of her life she lived in Victoria. She and her friend, Ruth started a small printing company that became well known as Martin Printing Company. They worked together and both retired from there in 1994. Bobbye was a life-long Baptist and a charter member of Northside Baptist Church. She had a great sense of humor and loved to travel to Ruidoso, New Mexico for the beautiful mountains and scenery. She loved to go to the horse races and she bought a cabin there for family and friends to share. For the past four years she has lived at Vitality Court and has slowly declined due to Alzheimer's. The Vitality staff, Crown Hospice, and Senior Helpers have taken excellent care of her. Special thanks to Pam and Valencia who took a very special interest in Bobbye and cared for her until the end. Thanks also to Ruth Nelson's family who continued to care for Bobbye in their parents' absence. A Memorial Service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel in Victoria on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 pm with Chaplin Lyman Mereness officiating. Share memories with family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
