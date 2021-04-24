Boniface (B.G.) Parma
Boniface “B.G.” Parma
EL CAMPO — Boniface Gregory Parma “B.G., Bonnie”, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born on May 11, 1935 in Weimar, Texas to the late Frank and Frances Parma. He worked for Central Power and Light for 38 years where he was a lineman before becoming the store supervisor. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Dorotik Parma; children, Bonnie Collins and husband Ronny, Phyllis Appling and husband Mark, Greg Parma, Tim Parma and fiancé Donna, and Betsy Heinrich and husband Steve; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon Parma and wife Hilda and sister, Anita David. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margie Miller and husband Edward and brother, Frank Parma and wife Laura. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at Triska Funeral Home. A KC Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Philip Catholic Church with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Memorial donations in memory of B.G. Parma may be made to St. Philip Catholic School or Holy Cross Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com. Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681

