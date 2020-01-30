BONNIE BRANNAN VICTORIA - Bonnie Holstien Brannan, 87, passed away January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Rev. Mickey Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to share a message and read the full obituary.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
-
Jan 30
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.