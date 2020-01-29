BONNIE BRANNAN VICTORIA - Bonnie Holstien Brannan, 87, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born December 1, 1932 in Pelly, Texas to the late Eameal and Ethel Holstien. Bonnie was a devoted wife to the late Waylan J. Brannan Sr. for 64 years, a loving mother to her children and the best "Nannie" to her grand and great-grandchildren. She helped her late husband with the day-to-day activities in Brannan Paving. She loved to bowl and play cards with her girlfriends, travel with her friends and family, she loved all things Disney and Christmas. She cherished her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter Bonnie Vollmering and husband, Shawn of Victoria, thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Waylan J. Brannan, Sr.; sons, Charles Brannan, Glenn Brannan, Waylan Brannan, Jr.; and brothers, Clint Holstien and Charles Holstien. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Rev. Mickey Ewing officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Vincent Vollmering, Bentley Huff, Shaun Brannan, Cole Brannan, Cody Brannan, Jason Brannan, Waylan Brannan III, and Hunter Barthels. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Price, Jim Meyer, Landon Lawson, Brannan Huff, Will Moulton, Daron Moulton, Tatum Johnson, Jimmy Brannan, Drake Brannan and Payton Brannan, We would like to recognize Amanda Bryant for 44 years of faithful service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Northside Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
Online Poll
Has your Facebook account ever been hacked?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.