Bonnie Edge
VICTORIA — Bonnie Dean Edge, age 92 passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. Bonnie was born September 16, 1929 in Luling, Texas to the late Alta and Joseph Springs. She liked to cook and sew. She enjoyed old time country and gospel music and never missed a chance to go see one of her favorite country and western singers. But her love was getting to spend time with her family and friends. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her life was all about family.
She grew up in Wimberly and had a special place in her heart for her very dear and special friends that she continued to visit through the decades. Her father built many of the original stone homes on the square that her parents and siblings grew up in and then each had their own neighboring home as they married and started their own family. One of her favorite things was to travel to Wimberley with the family and walk through all the little shops and tell you who lived there 70 years ago. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Janice Caldwell (Dennis); sons, Dennis Edge (Cindy) and Bruce Edge (Peggy); grandchildren, Zachary Caldwell (Kelly), Tiffany Maxwell (Cooter), Jeremy Edge (Nicole), Dillon Edge (Annie) and Jacob Edge; great-grandchildren, Emmery, Addison, Tyler, Ellie, Chloe Dean, Chloe Morgan and Sydney. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Edge; daughter, Carol Ann Edge; father, Joseph Springs; mother, Alta Smith Springs; sister, Gertrude Gregory; and brother, Joseph Springs.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:30am at First Christian Church, 2105 N Ben Jordan Street with a meal to follow at the Fellowship Hall. Private family graveside services will be held. Pallbearers will be Zachary Caldwell, Jeremy Edge, Dillon Edge, Jacob Edge, Cooter Maxwell and Jason Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to Hospice of South Texas. We would love to thank the staff at Stevens Healthcare in Yoakum and Hospice of South Texas for their wonderful and compassionate care during the time she was there.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Perception is reality (10)
- Shooting in Mission Valley: Here is the latest (4)
- Shooting near Mission Valley left 3 dead (3)
- Victoria library board to address controversial books at public meeting (3)
- GOP Fearmongering (5)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (2)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (2)
- Parents concerned about usage of VISD ag barn (2)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Early signs point to another Republican-dominated election cycle in Texas (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Low voter turnout again decides important education issues (1)
- School Matters: What is the Maintenance Productivity Report? (1)
- Texas Rangers investigating report that KKK-clad teens used stun gun on Black student (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- Blotter: 2 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles outside Victoria home (1)
- WWII veteran recalls service in Pacific theater (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on the results of the Virginia governor's race (1)
- Bendy Boyd Poole (1)
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (13)
- Rose Lee Pish (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.