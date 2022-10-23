Bonnie F. Dutton
CUERO — Bonnie F. Dutton, 79, of Cuero passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born May 2, 1943 in Cuero to Nina V. Culpepper Ramsey. She married Basil Phillip Dutton on November 27, 1982 in Clearlake. She lived her life for the Lord, serving everyone she met. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years. She also served her community by working for CPS and a social worker and helping many families. She is survived by her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Phil; daughters, Stephanie Marion of Pearland, Stacey (John) Smith of Cuero and Phyllis Dutton of Baytown; sons, Matthew (Cindy) Stratmann of Boerne and Solomon Dutton of Richmond; sisters, JoBeth (Richard) Smith of Cuero; grandchildren, Elaine “Lanie” Marion of Pearland, Madison (Sheldon) Bammert of Floresville, Ramsey Smith of Cuero, Caleb Stratmann of Boerne, Mason Dutton of Baytown, Carly Dutton of Beaumont, Shelby Dutton of Richmond and Xavier Dutton of Richmond and great-grandson, Slaton Bammert. She was preceded in death by her mother. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
