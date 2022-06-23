Bonnie L. Beaver
HUNTSVILLE FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Bonnie L. Beaver, 84, of Huntsville, TX, formally of Victoria, TX, passed away June 20, 2022.
She was born December 9, 1938 in Amelia, TX to Joe and Mary Alma Baker.
Visitation will be Thursday June 23, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Frances Marie’s The L6 Room 2505 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX.
Bonnie, graduated from Sam Houston State College, where she met her husband
Walter Beaver. They were married June 19, 1962. After Beavers time in the Military Service, they moved to Victoria, Texas. In 1965, they then welcomed son, Joe. He was Bonnie’s pride and joy. She was the mother of 8X World Champion, Joe Beaver, and loved every moment of his career. Her life was built around his career. She loved calf roping and barreling racing but hated steer roping. She hauled Joe, before he had his driver license, thousands of miles and never complained, because she knew what her son could do with a rope and string. Anyone who wanted to match Joe, you bet she had her wallet open. If a child wanted to be a world champion, they needed a mother like B. She was tough and honest in her own opinion. Walter would say that her, and Joe would argue about the same thing, but in a different words. He would tell them, if they didn’t stop arguing, he was going to the house.
She was an accomplished barrel racer, and a teacher to many girls and boys. If you could ride a horse or swing a rope B, could further your career. B, was a one of a kind lady, we will remember her by opening the gate, untying calves with her long fingernails, big hoop earrings, her love for cheetah clothes, miniskirts and clear high heel shoes. She had her own unique style. She loved her turquoise jewelry,
Bonnie, is survived by her son Joe and wife Jenna, of Huntsville, Texas, her fur baby Gator;
Sister, Mary Jo Perkins, of Arkansas; and two nephews, Dimmitt Perkins and Steve Perkins. She leaves behind her best friends, Joyce Foster, Becky Urban, Brenda Karnei, Tammy Milligan, Gayle Sparkman, Carol and Leroy Del. Bonnie, proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Walter Beaver, her beloved Grandson Brody Beaver. Also, her life time friends Carl and Kay Evans.
Service will be held Friday June 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, Texas with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers,are you adopted boys, Joe Dodge Jessee, Tim Erickson, Buckwheat Willrich, Tony Reina, Derrick Foster, Lewis McFadin, Milo Abercrombie, Roy Karnei and John Banker,
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bonnie Beaver Memorial Roping Fund, PO Box 1595,Huntsville, TX 77342.
To share a memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
