Branas “Randy” David Haid
VICTORIA — Branas David Haid, affectionately known as Randy, died on August 31, 2021, in Victoria, Texas at age 75 following a series of prolonged illnesses. Randy was born March 31, 1946 to Mary and Allen Haid in Zanesville, Ohio. He moved with his family to Cincinnati, then to Toledo in 1951.
There he attended elementary school and then a college prep high school. Upon graduation, he attended Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, majoring in liberal arts.
Following college, Randy became engaged in buying and selling antiques, at which he was extremely knowledgeable and very good at doing, and eventually moved to Ocala, Florida where he met his future wife, Katherine Rainey.
He then moved to Victoria, Texas where he joined the sales staff of ATD Austin as the Sales Manager of the South Texas Crossroads and Golden Gulf Coast Phone Directories. He married Katherine Rainey on November 8, 2014.
As a hobby, Randy enjoyed and was skilled in both painting and drawing and produced several, masterful works of art.
He maintained a wonderful sense of humor throughout his life and brought joy and love to all with whom he interacted and will be sorely missed by his family and those he has met.
He is survived by his wife; Katherine, daughter; Alynda (Aly) Smallwood, both in Victoria and his mother; Mary Haid in Ohio, brothers; Larry and his wife Patty in Delaware, Michael and his wife Gretchen in Pennsylvania, sister; Star in Vermont, and his fur babies. Funeral service to be arranged and held at later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
