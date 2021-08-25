Brandon Lee Dicke
Brandon Lee Dicke
LULING — Brandon “Boo” Dicke, age 43, formerly of Yoakum, went to his heavenly home Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born April 5, 1978, in Conroe, Texas, to Henry (George) and Sandra Adair Dicke. He was a Deputy for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon loved to live life to the fullest. He enjoyed music, fishing, hunting, and being with his friends and family. In the fall of last year, he changed careers. He graduated from the Southwest Texas Junior College Law Enforcement Academy in December and was hired by the Sheriff’s office in San Marcos where his dad used to work. Brandon had a “no quit” attitude and loved his job. He wanted to help out and make a difference as much as he could.
Survivors: mother, Sandra Dicke; wife, Carri Hoepfl Dicke; daughters, Ashlyn and Abeigh Dicke; son, Gage Dicke; brothers, Henry (Hank) Dicke, Jr. and Charlie Davis; niece, Danielle Dicke Bickerdike (Hunter); nephews, Dustin Dicke and Trevor Davis (Lindsey); and three great nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Henry (George) Dicke and his nephew, Trenton Davis.
Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Turner officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Clint Lerch, Jade Lerch, Colt Lerch, Dustin Dicke, Trevor Davis, Nathan Muehlstein, and Dale Muehlstein.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given. Two accounts have been setup at Crossroads Bank in Yoakum: an education fund for his children and the Brandon Dicke Memorial Scholarship fund for new cadets like Brandon, or you may send memorials to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria Texas.
The family would to the thank Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and the Dornburg Center in Victoria for taking such good care of Brandon.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.

