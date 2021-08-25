Brandon Lee Dicke
LULING — Brandon “Boo” Dicke, age 43, formerly of Yoakum, went to his heavenly home Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born April 5, 1978, in Conroe, Texas, to Henry (George) and Sandra Adair Dicke. He was a Deputy for the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon loved to live life to the fullest. He enjoyed music, fishing, hunting, and being with his friends and family. In the fall of last year, he changed careers. He graduated from the Southwest Texas Junior College Law Enforcement Academy in December and was hired by the Sheriff’s office in San Marcos where his dad used to work. Brandon had a “no quit” attitude and loved his job. He wanted to help out and make a difference as much as he could.
Survivors: mother, Sandra Dicke; wife, Carri Hoepfl Dicke; daughters, Ashlyn and Abeigh Dicke; son, Gage Dicke; brothers, Henry (Hank) Dicke, Jr. and Charlie Davis; niece, Danielle Dicke Bickerdike (Hunter); nephews, Dustin Dicke and Trevor Davis (Lindsey); and three great nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Henry (George) Dicke and his nephew, Trenton Davis.
Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Turner officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Clint Lerch, Jade Lerch, Colt Lerch, Dustin Dicke, Trevor Davis, Nathan Muehlstein, and Dale Muehlstein.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given. Two accounts have been setup at Crossroads Bank in Yoakum: an education fund for his children and the Brandon Dicke Memorial Scholarship fund for new cadets like Brandon, or you may send memorials to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria Texas.
The family would to the thank Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and the Dornburg Center in Victoria for taking such good care of Brandon.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Victoria police investigating man found dead in drainage ditch (w/ video)
- UPDATED: Victoria police investigating man found dead in drainage ditch
- Shorthanded Warriors triumph in district opener
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.2:10-11; quote by Leonardo da Vinci
- Some Crossroads families are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey
- 266 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads, 3 deaths reported in the Crossroads
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:21-23; quote by Vash Young
- Q: What are the chances of catching COVID-19 when fully vaccinated?
- Blotter: Woman reported assaulted by family member
- Homebuilders face delays due to supply shortages
Commented
- Withdrawal Debacle (9)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (5)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (5)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (4)
- Guest column: It was always going to end this way in Afghanistan (4)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (3)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- Jeffrey Alan Hodges (1)
- BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for false promises as eviction moratorium nears end (1)
- 'Two men who care about Victoria': City Council candidates engage with residents (1)
- Guest Column: Performative politics are on the rise (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Goliad County, TxDOT appeal to AG about roadside immigration signs (1)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Letter: One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution (17)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Vergie L. Bitterly (1)
- Texts cause VISD board to question task force (6)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (2)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
Online Poll
Do you wish you had better internet service?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.