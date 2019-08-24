BRANDON SEAN NEW VICTORIA - Brandon Sean New passed away August 21, 2019 at the age of 37. He was born March 3, 1982 in Victoria, Texas to Dale New and Diane Follis. Brandon is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Daul "Butch" Follis; uncle Lowell Follis and his faithful companion Buster. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Jennefer Parks; mother and father Diane Follis Stone and Larry Stone; children Jazlyn, Skylar, Jaydon and Brandon, Jr.; sisters Amber New (Clemon), Terra White (James) and Ariene Stone (Miranda); maternal grandmother Joyce "Nana" Tipton; aunt and uncle Vickie & Terry Foster and aunt Connie Lindsey; nieces Kalyn, Shaleigh, Brooklynn, Murphee, Perri, Cheyann, Madison, Rylee and Daizha; nephews Caleb, Traylon, Dylan, Keenan and Donovan; and numerous other loving family and friends. Brandon was a loving husband, son, father, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He loved fishing, spending time outdoors with family and friends, animals, music, Astros, UFC and CROCS. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. If you own a pair of CROCS, please wear them in Brandon's honor. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Foster, Kurtiss Lindsey, Krystal Lindsey, Jon Elisondo, Meredith Flatt and Jacob Moya. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
