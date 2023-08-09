Brandy Renee Schrade
VICTORIA — Brandy Renee Schrade of Victoria, Texas passed away on July 22, 2023. Brandy was born on October 13, 1978, in Victoria, Texas, and went on to lead an extraordinary life.
Brandy was a free spirit who was known for her loving and caring nature, always bringing light into the room. As a daughter, mother, and Bebe, she was treasured deeply by her family, especially her father. Brandy was always the life of the party, with her lively personality. She loved gatherings but especially a good southern crawfish boil.
Brandy is survived by her Parents: Sue and Donald Schrade; Children: Mackenzie Garrett (Jake), Erin Williams, and Sean Williams; Grandchildren: Karter Garrett and a baby on the way; along with numerous other family, colleagues, and friends.
Brandy was preceded in death by her brother Dusty Schrade; her paternal grandparents, Ruby and Melvin Schrade; and her maternal grandparents, Billy and Ann Hobbs; and maternal grandmother Dorothy Hobbs.
A Funeral Service for Brandy was held on Friday, August 4th at 11:00AM at First English Lutheran Church, 516 N Main St, Victoria, TX 77901. Visitation was at the church prior to the funeral, which started at 9:00AM. Following the service, the burial took place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Victoria.
The family would like to thank the Victoria Police Department and Werner Law Group for everything they have done.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at http://www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

