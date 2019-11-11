BRAZOS WOOD HALLETTSVILLE - Brazos Wood, 16: Funeral Mass Service, 11 am, Wed. Nov. 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; Visitation, 5 pm, Tuesday, at Kubena Funeral Home, with a Rosary starting at 7 pm. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- Victoria's EMS system increases fees, begins charity care program (1)
- UIL State Cross Country Championships (Qualifiers) (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
Online Poll
How do you observe Veterans Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.