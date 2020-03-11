BRENDA DENISE COLDEWEY VICTORIA - Brenda Denise Coldewey went to be with the Lord March 8, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born August 9, 1962 to Jerry and Linda Wilson. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Highway 87, Victoria. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Brenda was preceded in death by her father Jerry Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Clyde Coldewey; son Brent Coldewey; daughter Stacey Coldewey; mother Linda Wilson; brother Dennis (Julene) Wilson; nieces and nephews Leah Wilson, Cody Coldewey, Justin Coldewey, Erin Koudelka, Shannon Coldewey, Christopher Coldewey, Taylor Ray, Brook Garza and Trace Odom. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries

