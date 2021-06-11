BRENDA GAIL “ONUS” KIZER
VICTORIA — We do not say “goodbye,” but “see you soon!” Brenda Gail Kizer “Onus”, 77, of Victoria, Texas went home to be with our Lord and Savior on June 8, 2021. She was born on March 4, 1944 to Roland and Florence Hengst. For 57 years, she was married to the love of her life, Charles E. Kizer. Together they shared a fairytale love that one can only dream of. God blessed their marriage with four children: Frances, Kathryn, Kandi and Kyle. Brenda’s pride and joy were her grand and great-grandchildren.
Brenda was selfless, strong, caring, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She touched many lives throughout her 77 years as she kept many children in her home. She was also an avid seamstress, homemaker, and loved going on vacations with family (especially cruises). She always put others first and never took anything for granted. She was humble, loved fiercely, and forgave easily.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers: Donald Hengst (survived by wife Leslie Hengst) and Gilbert Hengst (survived by wife Evelyn Hengst).
She is survived by her husband, Charles; her siblings: Patsy Johns, Estella Trahan (Tim Trahan), and Richard Hengst (Kathy Hengst); her children: Frances Dolan, Kathryn Kizer, Kandi Turek (Stephen Turek), and Kyle Kizer (Cindy Kizer); seven grandchildren: David Kizer, Kristen Turek, Laci Spree, Joshua Baca, Adam Dolan, Stephen Turek, JR, and Charles Dolan; and her five great-grandchildren: Grace Spree, Emilie Spree, Cooper Harryman, Kynsley Brandt, and Presley Spree.
The life of Brenda “Onus” will be celebrated on June 12, 2021 at 10 AM at the Fellowship of the Crossroads Church – 3706 N. Navarro St., Victoria, Texas, 77901.
If you so choose, the family would greatly appreciate donations to be made to the place who took exceptional and loving care of Brenda in her last few days here on earth.
Hospice of South Texas
605 Locust Ave.
Victoria, Texas 77901
