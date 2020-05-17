Hopkins, Brenda

BRENDA KAY HOPKINS CUERO - Brenda K. Hopkins, 65, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Wake services will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at My Father's House in Cuero, TX. Funeral services will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at My Father's House, Cuero, TX. www.gracefuneralhome.net.

