Brenda Joyce Little
INEZ — Brenda Joyce Little, 79, of Inez, passed from this earth, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021. Family and friends are welcomed to gather for visitation, Friday, October 8th, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service celebrating Brenda’s life will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, October 9th, at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately.
Brenda was born May 5th, 1942 in Corpus Christi to the late Thomas Lamar and Sylvia Kubenka Clark. Brenda married Larry Mack Little, August 21, 1981. She was a talented musician, she played in the house band at Hawthorn’s for many years. Brenda was a lover of all animals and enjoyed being outside in nature and traveling with her husband. Along with her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Larry Mack Little.
Brenda is survived by her children, Howard James “Butch” Houck, Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Elizabeth LeAnn Turk and her husband, Scott, and David Anthony Houck and his wife, Shari; siblings, Timmy Clark, Ricky Clark and his wife, Annette, and Becky Morton and her husband, Gail “Bug”; stepchildren, Pete Little and his wife, Sonja and Chris Little; grandchildren, Howard James “Trey” Houck, III, Thomas Houck and his wife, Megan, Sarah Houck, Samantha Fossett and her husband, Stewart, Taylor Turk and his wife, Tyler, McKenzie Griffith and her husband, Alex, Bailey Houck and Blake Houck, 6 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; step-grandchildren, Trenton Pete “TP” Little and Tristan Little; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brenda’s memory are requested to be sent to the MidCoast Family Services - Women Crisis Center, Meals On Wheels of Victoria or Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
