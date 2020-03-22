BRENDA K. BARTA MOULTON - Brenda Barta, daughter of Dennis F. and Judy Barta, joined our Lord and Savior on February 5, 2020. She was 44 years old, born on March 17, 1975. Brenda graduated from Moulton High School in 1993, attended college in San Marcos, then went to work in Austin till 2000 when she bought a house in Round Rock. She was a productions operator for TASUS, a Texas corporation of the TSUCHIYA GROUP. Brenda loved the outdoors, working in her yard, or rollerblading while walking her beloved dog, Jack. Brenda had a close relationship with God and was constantly seeking to grow and walk closer with Him through bible study and daily devotionals. Though the world is a darker place without Brenda, we are thankful that one day we will join her, her cousin Dale, her uncle Stanley, Grandpa Mayer, and Grandpa and Grandma Barta, and all her loved ones who joined God before her. Brenda is survived by her parents, her sister Sharon and husband Todd Oliver, her brother Troy and his wife Jeralyn, her nephews and niece, Tyler Oliver, and Grant, Zane, and Karis Barta, her Grandma Sidonia Mayer, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Brenda was amazing, beautiful, strong, generous, compassionate and selfless. In her short 44 years she touched many lives and will be missed by many who will remember and cherish the time they had with her. Shine bright like a diamond Brenda! In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Shiner Catholic School or charity of donor's choice. Web site: https://shinercatholicschool.org/giving Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus, the memorial service previously planned for Brenda Barta at Blase's Hall in Hallettsville on March 28, 2020 has been canceled.
