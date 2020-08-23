Brenda Morgan
BEAUMONT — Brenda Morgan, 73, of Beaumont, TX; passed Aug. 08, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Borden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 3495 Roland Road Beaumont, TX. A public viewing will begin at 8AM until 9:30AM, and private funeral will begin at 10AM. Graveside interment will be 11AM Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery Victoria, TX.
She leaves a lifetime of heartfelt memories to her Alexia of Beaumont Texas, her son: Delarence of Houston Texas, and a host of cousin’s, dear friends and other relatives.
Proctor’s Mortuary - Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022. The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com.

