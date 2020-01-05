BRENNON CHRISTOPHER HILTON VICTORIA - Brennon Christopher Hilton, 22, of Victoria, TX, passed away on November 19, 2019 in a tragic auto accident. He was born on January 22, 1997 in Hays, KS to Terri Hilton. He grew up in Hays, KS and graduated from Hays High School in 2015. He later made his home in Victoria, TX with his life partner Brittany Skonecki, son Jayden and new baby son Reece. He worked for Covenant Testing Technology. He worked hard to provide the best for his family. He was a devoted provider, father, son, grandson, brother. Brennon was a powerful light in the lives of all who knew him. He was always smiling and spreading his energy everywhere he went and to all who encountered him. Family was everything to him and he was everything to his family. He is survived by his mother, Terri Hilton of Iola, KS, father, Jonathan Lushbough and wife Bobbie, of Iola Ks, girlfriend, Brittany Skonecki, two sons, Jayden, age 4 and Reece age 8 weeks, of the home, 3 siblings, Emma Hilton of Hays, KS, Bryce Teer and wife Katy of Versailles, MO, and Sally Lushbough of Iola, KS, Uncle David Hilton, Jr. and partner Sarah, of Katy, TX, grandparents, Corinia Hilton of Hays, KS, Nancy Hilton of Sugarland, TX, and Terry and Caryn Lushbough of Iola, KS. He is proceeded in death by Grandfather David Hilton, Sr., grandmother Jo Lushbough and great grandmother Juanita McHaley. There will be a memorial service at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, located at 412 N. Main St, Victoria, TX 77901 on January 6, 2020 with a viewing at 11am and the service at 1pm. Another service will be at Celebration Community Church, located at 5790 230th Ave, Hays, KS 67601 on January 13, 2020 at 11am. A GoFundMe page has been started on Facebook for his surviving children.
