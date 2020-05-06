BRENT ALAN GERHARDT VICTORIA - Brent Alan Gerhardt, 84, of Victoria, passed away Friday May 1, 2020. He was born June 12, 1935 in Runge Texas to the late Alvin and Lila Mae Gerhardt. He is survived by his daughter Shiela Lawrence, son James Lawrence. Brent was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Gerhardt and his son John W. Lawrence. There will be a visitation at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home Thursday May 7, 2020 starting at 4pm. Burial will be Friday May 8, 2020 at 11am at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. (361)573-2777

