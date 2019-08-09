BRENTON ROY NALLS VICTORIA - Brenton Roy Nalls left this world on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 45. He was born February 8, 1974 to Ronnie Roy and Laura Louise Nalls in Omaha, NE. He served his country from 1992 to 1996 in the U.S. Marine Corps; and was a part of a wide band of brothers known as the oil field. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Adair Nalls, his parents, his son Dakota Roy Nalls, daughters Sheridan Nalls Larson (Lane) and Cheyenne Frances Nalls; his sisters Tara Nalls Suttle and Amanda Nalls Burke; and one granddaughter, Lucy Paige Larson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit: www.gracefuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Riding Therapy Center in Victoria, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (4)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Stop the Hate (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Do you think it was appropriate for the president to visit El Paso after the recent mass shooting? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
-
Aug 9
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.