BRIAN LEE HOFF AUSTIN - Brian Lee Hoff, 50, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born July 5, 1969 in Victoria to Ross E. Hoff and Carolyn (Hotz) Hoff. Survivors include his parents, Ross E. Hoff and Carolyn (Hotz) Hoff, and many aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Ross C. and Lillian Hoff, and Leslie and Leona Hotz. Brian loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends, skiing trips to the lakes with friends, raising sheep for livestock shows, and had a wonderful imagination for drawing. Due to the current health situation, the family will hold a Memorial Graveside Service at Mission Valley Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.
