Briana Lynn Vela
CUERO — Briana Lynn Vela, 29, of Cuero passed away January 10, 2021. She was born June 16, 1991 in Cuero to Edward Vela and Peggy Garza. She worked at Wal-Mart as a Manager for the past four years. Bre was loved by all. She made a lasting impact with her beautiful and infectious smile that lit up a room. She was a huge Saints fan and was always about family. She loved spending time with her two beautiful children, Melaney and Jaylen. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Garza; daughter, Melaney Vela; son, Jaylen Gamez; sister, Shenaye Alvarez and brother, Edward Vela Jr. (EJ) and Brandon Villarreal. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Vela. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 22, 2021, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Adolph Contreras Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Pallbearers include Lupe Joe Rios, Michaels Marin Jr., Edward Vela, Jr., Michael Soliz, Jesse Vela, Richard Rios and Joseph Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers include Joe Ray Dimas, Frank Flores and Rusty Garza. Memorial Contributions may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
