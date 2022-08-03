Bridget Marcak

Bridget graduated from Sinton High School and went on to pursue her education at Southwest Texas University and then on to the University of Houston. She was a teacher for 45 years, having taught many of those years at Shiner. She married her beloved David Marcak on July 10, 1971 and they were married 44 years until his passing December 29, 2015. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, KJZT, RVOS and she loved playing bridge and loved her numerous Bunco Groups and their friendships. She was a faithful member of Pilot Club for many years and recently served as President . She believed in giving children the tools for education and in her retirement worked at the Shiner Public Library.
Survivors are her sister, Betty Ayers and husband Dave of Plano and brother, Frank Vanecek and wife Barbara of Marble Falls; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Marcak, Betty Marcak and Rose Vanecek and her devoted fur baby, Molly; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by her parents and her husband David; brother, Anton Vanecek and sister-in-law, Agnes Hartl; brothers-in-law, Willie Marcak and Benji Marcak.
Graveside Service 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Rosary to be recited at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, by the Catholic Daughters and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shiner Public Library.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.