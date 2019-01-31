,

BRIDGETTE EVE REECE AUSTIN - Bridgette Eve Reece, 61, died January 29, 2019. She was born January 8, 1958 to Frances and Curtis Reece. She grew up in Port Lavaca, TX, graduated from Calhoun High School, and then from the University of Texas with a degree in fine arts. She was married to John Green. They raised and home-schooled three "rock-star" children and nurtured many others. She was an artist in her work as a goldsmith, a cook, a seamstress, a sculptor, a musician, a woodworker, and all that she did. She was an adventurer who loved the outdoors. She was a faithful member of Berkeley United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the choir. She is survived by her parents; her husband; her children: Forrest Green and his fiancé Natalie Freed, Kallie Green, and Carson Green; her stepchildren: Amy Moyer and family, Brad Hornung and family; as well as Haden Beardsley; and her sister Elizabeth "Liz" Keehn. She was preceded in death by her sister, Annette Rohde. The memorial service will be held Saturday, February 2 at 11am at Berkeley United Methodist Church. The service will be followed by a potluck and celebration at her home. Bridgette requested that any donations in her memory be made to Berkeley United Methodist Church: 2407 Berkeley Ave, Austin, TX 78745.

