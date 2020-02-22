BRITTANY A. LANGRIDGE VICTORIA - Brittany Alison Langridge, 33, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on February 19, 2020, following complications from a year-long battle with metastatic breast cancer and leptomeningeal disease. Brittany was born in Victoria, Texas, on April 16, 1986. Brittany graduated from Memorial High School in Victoria, Texas in May of 2004. In college, Brittany served as a nanny to several blessed families, where she quickly discovered her calling to work with children, specifically babies. She received her licensed vocational nursing degree from Victoria College on August 13, 2012. Brittany was weeks from achieving her goal of becoming a registered nurse and fulfilling her dream of becoming an obstetrics nurse. Brittany married the love of her life, Justin Langridge on September 25, 2010. They enjoyed over a decade of love and laughter. They welcomed their first child Jenson Edward, in December of 2012 and competed their family with daughter Harlyn Grace, in May of 2014. Brittany was a devoted and loving mother who always made sure that her family's needs came first. She delighted in spending time making special memories with her husband and children and they could often be found enjoying the outdoors, taking weekend trips and dancing to country music. Brittany's faith was one of the most important things in her life and she put God first in all she did. Brittany was very involved with her home church, LifePointe Fellowship. She loved attending church with her family and enjoyed serving in the children's ministry. Next to her relationship with God, nothing was more important to Brittany than her family and friends. She was very intentional in the time she spent with the people she loved and always went out of her way to make everyone feel special. Brittany is remembered lovingly by her parents, Sean Reeder, Kelly and Tommy Webb; husband, Justin; children, Jenson and Harlyn; great-grandmother, Kitty Schustereit; grandparents, Norita and Larry Schustereit, Bill and Linda Reeder, Wayne and Caryl Todd, Eva Woodall, Wesley and Geneva Langridge, Bobbie Stoebner; in-laws Roger and Brenda Langridge; brother Tyson and wife, Chelsey Reeder; sister Alyssa and husband, Klaus Tinsley; sister and brother in-law, Chantel and Blake Schulz; and "Aunt BB's" beloved nieces and nephews, Treydon and Paisley Reeder, Thomas, Kate and Jane Tinsley, Jaxyn, Tynzli, Pyper and Chandler Schulz. Brittany will be carried in the hearts of countless family members and dear friends, whose support and continued prayers mean so much to her family. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Son Valley Ranch, 8793 Us Highway 87 North, Victoria, Texas 77904. A reception will immediate follow for family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of South Texas and the physicians and staff at the Dornburg Center of Compassion, who took such wonderful care of Brittany. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harlyn and Jenson's college funds at Edward Jones Investments. Arrangements can be made with Kenneth French at Edward Jones Investments at 4611 E. Airline Rd #201, Victoria, TX, 77904. Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc.
