Brooks Everett
Peterson
VICTORIA — Brooks Everett Peterson was born in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on November 10, 1945, son of Lt. Col. Lyle Everett Peterson and Caroline Brooks Peterson. After multiple moves, he spent the majority of his childhood in Austin, Texas where he graduated from Austin High School in 1963 as a National Merit Scholar. Following high school, he attended Princeton University and graduated with honors from the University of Texas in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts. In 1982, Brooks earned a Masters of Arts from Corpus Christi State University.
It was quite evident that Brooks had a way with words. In high school, he was Poet Laureate at Austin High School, as well as UIL State Ready Writing Champion in 1963. At the University of Texas, he utilized his writing skills and wit as a staff member on the Texas Ranger Humor Magazine. Brooks had many fond memories of the time spent working there and the people he met. During this time, Brooks was a member of the University of Texas Army ROTC Program, eventually earning a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Following his commission, Brooks proudly served in Vietnam from 1969-1970, ultimately retiring from the United States Army Reserves in 1996 with the rank of Major. Upon completing his time on active duty, Brooks began to pursue a career in journalism. He accepted a Harte-Hanks Journalism Internship with the Greenville Herald-Banner in Greenville, Texas in 1972. Following his internship, he was hired by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times in 1973 where he worked until his retirement in 2007. Brooks worked as a reporter, eventually transitioning to editorial writer and columnist. Brooks was not only passionate about writing, but also possessed a lifelong interest in automobiles. His way with words and his love for cars manifested itself in his weekly car column, “On Wheels,” that ran in the Caller-Times from 1987 to 2005. Brooks not only enjoyed his job, but the people he interacted with, from the people at the snack bar to photo comp, and everywhere in between. After retirement, anytime the Caller-Times came up, he would emphatically say, “That was a good little paper.”
Beyond his career, Brooks loved cars. Anyone that knew him probably encountered his beloved 1967 MGB convertible. One of his favorite things to do in his free time was to take the MG to peruse used car lots and bookstores. He would say, “You can never have enough books.” He also loved listening to the NPR radio show “Car Talk,” on Saturday mornings with his family. One of the things that friends and family will remember most about Brooks was his sense of humor and wit. Brooks entertained family get togethers with resounding piano renditions of “The Third Man Theme” and “The Road to Mandalay” and his relentless puns. More importantly, his family will remember unwavering generosity, gentle kindness and love.
Brooks is preceded in death by his beloved parents, “Pete” and “Robin,” as well as his aunt and uncle, Waldo and Shirley Greene. He is survived by his wife, Kimiko Wakatsuki Peterson. Brooks also leaves behind his children: son Christopher Brooks Peterson and his wife April; his daughter Andrea Rios and her husband Dillon, and their mother, Anna Peterson.
A visitation will be held at 12pm Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 with a funeral service to follow at 1pm at Seaside Funeral Home chapel.
