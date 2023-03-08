Bruce Carroll Baker
GONZALES — Scripture tells us, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” On Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, God called another of His saints to Himself. On that day, Bruce Carroll Baker laid down his earthly burdens and went to his heavenly home. Bruce was born into this world August 27, 1943, the son of Isom Shelby Baker and Beulah King Baker. A life-long resident of Gonzales County, Bruce attended Gonzales high school. Between his junior and senior year, Bruce married his childhood sweetheart, Elaine Lenore Bright. Their son, Dean, was born in 1961, prior to Bruce’s graduation. Bruce was probably the first father to graduate from Gonzales High school, and almost certainly the first to have his son attend his graduation ceremony.
Evidently Bruce was eager to become an adult, for not only was he married before he graduated, he started his first business while still in high school. At the age of 16, he started Bruce Baker Farms, selling eggs to Continental Produce. In 1982, Baker Farms became Soncrest Egg Company. Bruce operated Soncrest until 2014, when he sold out to Hidden Valley Ranch. After selling Soncrest, he started another business, Southern Cross Poultry, buying and selling hens. He was a long -time member of the National Poultry Federation. Bruce also raised cattle and was a member of the National Cattlemen’s Association. Although Bruce was a successful businessman, he is probably best remembered as a loving husband and father, and a faithful and committed Christian. Bruce and Elaine had three daughters, Linda, Deborah, and Crystal, and two sons, Dean and Jarrett. His children were his pride and joy. As grandchildren came along, they were proudly included in the family circle. His great grandchildren number 27, but Bruce’s heart was large enough to find a place for each of them. The strength of their family ties is exemplified by the inclusion of many members in the business.
The legacy Bruce left for his family, however, is one of faith and love for God. He made a commitment to God at the age of 14 and was faithful to that commitment the rest of his life. In his younger years, Bruce attended Wrightsboro Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Gonzales. Later, he attended Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels, Emmanuel Fellowship in Gonzales and, for the past 17 years, has been a faithful member of Faith Family church. His commitment to conduct himself as a Christian touched every area of his life, and his faith carried him through many difficult times. But he also touched the lives of many others who look upon Bruce and Elaine as spiritual parents. If there is anything he would want for his extended family, it would be that they all find, and walk, in the same faith he exhibited all his life.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Elaine, his help-mate, best friend, prayer partner, and love of his life for the past 62 years; his daughters, Linda Denise Falks and husband John, of Gonzales, Deborah Jetton Baker of Bastrop, and Crystal Gay Baker of Gonzales; his sisters, Janice Menking and Patsy Stamport, his brother, Sherman Baker and wife, DeNessa, all of Gonzales; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Falks and wife Rebecca, Troy Dykes, Joshua Falks and wife Angel, Heather Drury and husband James, Stephanie Puska and husband, Garet, Brittany Moran, Jesse Falks and wife, KayLauni, Kendra Dykes, and Delaine Dykes; and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Jarrett and Dean, and a grandson, Jarrett Blaine Falks.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 10 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Faith Family Church with Revs: Forrest Hamilton, Hollas Hoffman and Lynn Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Hermann Sons Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jonathan, Joshua and Jesse Falks, Troy and Nathan Dykes, James Drury, Garet Pustka and Jacob Rogers. Honorary pallbearers: Scott Humphrey, Glenn Montgomery, Barry Kremling and Carlos Oliveres-Perez. Memorials may be made to Faith Family Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or South Texas Hospice of Victoria. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.
Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.