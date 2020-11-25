Bruce M. Price
DALLAS — Bruce M. Price of Dallas, Texas departed this life on November 16th, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lee Price, his father, Kenneth M. Price, his sisters, Carol Price and Pam Price, and nieces Shelley Stary Cano, Jennifer Lehnert, Madilyn Derouen and nephews Ross Stary and Garrett Lehnert. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Sadie Lynn Price, his sister, Cyndy Price Hinds, and his nephew, Justin Lehnert.
Bruce’s passion in life was music. He was a volunteer DJ in Dallas at KNON 89.3 FM, hosting the Texas Renegade Rodeo show for 30 years. His mission was introducing the public to the underdog, the unheard artist. As a result, he catapulted many artists into the public eye and introduced some great music to his listeners. He filled the world with love and music and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.
The family is having a private service and requests your prayers and love during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made for Pancoast Syndrome research to the UT Southwestern Medical Center Development, P.O. Box 910888 in Dallas, Texas, 75390-0888

