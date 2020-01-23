BRUCE MILBY STRANE EDNA - Bruce Milby Strane, 92, of Edna, Texas passed away on Friday January 17, 2020. Bruce was born in Houston, Texas on October 13, 1927 to the late Dewey A. Strane and Wilma Milby Strane. He was preceded in death by siblings Bernard, Robert, and Peggy Strane Clark. He is survived by his wife, Carroll Joyce Watson Strane, his daughters, Jo Lynne Littlefield and husband, Jack Littlefield, Kim Ellen Weidmann and husband, Eric Weidmann, and Carroll Adrian (Bee) Wright, and husband Bobby Jack Wright. He is also survived by granddaughters McKenna Wright Hamilton and husband, Spencer, Melia Camille Wright Bailey, and husband, Matt, Micaelan Delaney Wright, Mara Carroll Weidmann and Leah Alexis Weidmann. His great-grandchildren, a recent blessing in his life, survive to honor him as well: Nolan, Harper, and AnnaLee Hamilton and Jett and Price Bailey. He attended Edna public schools as well as Peacock Academy in San Antonio, Texas with his brother Bernard. He graduated from Edna High School in 1944. He and his brother Bobby Strane, Roy Dave Curlee, Billy Corrigan, Tommy Dunham, the Green brothers, Leon Kilgore, Narcisco Lopez, Billy Paul and Al Thurman - under the guidance of Coach Fred Schwartz, led the Edna High School Football Team to victory in the Regional playoffs in 1944 - the farthest a team could advance at the time. He is the last player from that team to "leave the field." He attended TCU for a short time, then was inducted into the Army at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He trained at the Engineer Training Center at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and received an Honorable Discharge on December 2, 1946 with World War II Victory Ribbon, Decorations and Citations, and lapel button. He then returned to his home in Edna, Texas. His vocational life included work in the Strane family ranching business, the family Dr. Pepper Bottling Business in Edna, and some training at Victoria College. He married Carroll Joyce Watson on June 3, 1949 and continued to work in the family businesses until 1957. He then began working in the oil and gas industry. He was employed initially by Alcoa, then took a position with a pipeline company which took him to Louisiana for a year. He then returned to Texas and began working with the Neumin Production Gas Plant. During that time, he was able to enjoy vacations, camping, and sight-seeing around the United States. He enjoyed teaching map skills, packing and planning skills to his daughters, and teaching neighbors how to ride bicycles or repair vehicles. He briefly retired from Alcoa in 1988 but was asked to return to work with the new owner, Formosa. He continued with Formosa until 1994. Following retirement, Bruce and Carroll were free to travel, visit their daughters and their families, and take bus trips with friends. His willingness to be of service to others was always present. As he aged, his grace, humor, kindness, and courtesy were always present. The services are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Edna, under the guidance of The Reverend Kelli Williamson. Gifts in memoriam may be sent to The First United Methodist Church of Edna, 216 W. Main Street, Post Office Drawer 790, Edna, Texas 77957. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.
