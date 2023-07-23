Bruno J. Leita Jr.
INEZ —     Bruno J. Leita Jr., 79, of Inez passed away on July 19, 2023. He was born August 30, 1943 in Victoria to Bruno J. Leita Sr. and Hattie Orsak Leita. Bruno was of the Catholic faith. He also spent 40 years with DuPont before retiring. He loved his trips to Colorado hunting, but even more, he loved spending time with family. Domino games, fishing at the camp, and sitting by the fire with family and friends were the highlights of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvette Breaux (Derwin) of Berwick, LA; sisters, Claudine Franz of Weimer, Barbara Ann Mitscherling (David) of Victoria, Mary Nell Murray (David) of Victoria, Karen Franz (Buddy) of Inez; brothers, Dennis Leita (Terri) of Inez, Jerry Leita (Rhonda) of Inez, James Leita of Victoria; grandchildren, Kyle Breaux (Tricia) of Berwick, LA, Ashley Ranson (Andrew) of Houston, and Brittany Scully (Shawn) of Blanchard, OK; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Breaux, Abram Ranson, Stella Scully, Adler Ranson, Anne-Marie Ranson, Catherine Scully, Thomas Breaux, Alaina Ranson, and step-daughter Alicia Gregory.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bruno J. Leita III; parents; and sister, Jeanette Schumann.
A visitation in his honor will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez, TX at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Barnabas Kyeah officiating. Burial will follow in Wood Hi Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Derwin Breaux, Kyle Breaux, Jerry Leita, John Leita, Buddy Franz, and Shawn Scully.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

