BUDDY BOEHM HALLETTSVILLE - Buddy Boehm, 72; Funeral Mass Service: 10:30 am, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Rosary starting at 10 am. Visitation: 5 pm, Thursday, at Kubena Funeral Home. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
Online Poll
Did you vote in Tuesday’s runoff election?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.