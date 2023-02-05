Burnett “Bernie” Fitch
KOERTH — Burnett Elry “Bernie” Fitch Sr., age 84, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born June 14, 1938 in Koerth to Ira and Katie McCord Fitch.
He was a tool pusher in the oilfield industry and was a rancher. He enjoyed tending to his cattle, feeding the deer, dancing and spending time with his family.
Survivors: daughters, Alyssa Salinas (Marcus), Brenda Pope (Clay), Jennie Taylor (Brian) and Kayla Fitch (Jalem Enoch); sons, Burnett “Bubba” Fitch Jr (Sherrie), Jason Fitch (Debbie) and Dusten Fitch; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Estelle Marthailjohni; Mayme Griffin Fitch.
Preceded in death by: parents; sisters, Ira Lee McElroy and Dorothy Fitch; brothers, Will Brantley Fitch, Leon Fitch and Donald Fitch.
Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Elvis Johnston officiating. Burial Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jason Fitch, Brian Taylor, Chris Fitch and Russell Sciba.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
