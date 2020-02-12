BURNICE GANDY ROBISON BEE CAVE - Burnice Gandy Robison was born in Buckholts, Milam County, Texas on December 22, 1915, to L. M. (Litz) and Merty Saxon Gandy. She died in Bee Cave, TX Feb. 9, 2020. She was one of eight children, the fourth child and the only girl. She says her mother loved her the most because she was the only girl. As a child growing up she had many unique experiences reflecting the difficulties of life during the 1920's. One such experience that she recalls often is when her father's share cropper farm was washed away with the family home in a disastrous flood on the Little River in Milam county. She and the other children were led through the flood waters to higher ground by her parents and an uncle wearing all the clothes they could get on. They lost all their belongings. Not long after the flood, she traveled with her family to west Texas in a covered wagon so that her father could find work in the new and growing oilfields. The family eventually settled in Navarro County near Corsicana, during an oil boom where they lived in a tent until housing could be obtained. She received all of her schooling in Navarro, playing girls' basketball and graduating from Navarro High School in 1934. Burnice married the love of her life, J. W. (Buck) Robison, in 1937, and had a full and rich life until his untimely death as a result of an oilfield accident in 1972. They had two children, a girl and a boy, Linda and Gary. Burnice was a real estate agent in Victoria, Texas for many years, and made many friends and acquaintances in this line of work. She was also a very active member of First Baptist Church of Victoria for over fifty years, teaching a ladies' Sunday school class for most of those years. Burnice has a strong faith and a love for the Lord that is the center of her life. When asked for her secret for living a long life she says it is loving the Lord, loving others and keeping a smile for everyone. She says that she never thought of living to be 104 years old, but when you go to see her, she is glad that you are there, and she is still smiling. Burnice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Terry Boatman, her son and daughter-in-law Gary and Debbie Johnson Robison, five grandchildren- Shelli Robison Fenstermacher (Andy), Jeffrey Robison, Jaime Boatman Henderson(Corey), Deanna Boatman Hollander (Jason) and Mark Boatman, seven great-grandchildren- Jessica, Sara and Emma Fenstermacher, and Niall Henderson, Kelsie, Cori and Justin Hollander. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
