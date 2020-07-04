ALLAN J. BUTSCHEK VICTORIA - Allan J. Butschek, 83, of Victoria, passed away July 2, 2020. Allan was born June 30, 1937 in Moulton, TX to the late Susie Kubena and Henry Butschek. Allan was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He worked in the oil and gas industry most of his life and was constantly traveling the roads of Texas, as well as the waters of the Gulf. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Susan Ann Werner Butschek; children, Sandy Evans (John) of Pt. Lavaca, Peggy Mueller (Bobby) of Victoria, Laura Kusak (Gary) of Shiner, Glenn Butschek (Debra) of Victoria, Donald Butschek of Victoria; sister, Elenor Wagner of Moulton; brothers, Matthew Butschek of Dallas, John Butschek of Ft. Worth, Virgil Calcote of Victoria and his pride and joy; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Henrietta Meneley, Pearl Kutac, Edith Calcote; brothers, George, Edgar, Henry Jr., Col Robert Butschek and one great-granddaughter, Kamri Elizabeth. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 4 pm. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, https://www.tfbgc.org/. The family would like to sincerely thank all the care given to Allan throughout his time of need. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
