Byron Emerson
Johnston
LEESVILLE — On December 5, 2021, Byron Emerson Johnston, 83, passed away peacefully at home in Leesville, Texas. Emerson, as he was known, was born on February 15, 1938 in Union Valley, Texas to Byron and Beatrice (McCracken) Johnston. On August 26, 2002, Emerson married Genelda Lee Harris in Seguin, Texas. During his lifetime, Emerson worked in the oil field, and a steel mill, but spent the last 10 years of his career as a maintenance worker for the City of Seguin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron, and Beatrice Johnston; brother, Willie Marvin Johnston; and sister, June Johnston. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Genelda Lee Johnston; children, Debra Sue Streetman (Johnny), Dusty Wayne Johnston (Diana), Barbara Swanson (T.J.), Reba Mattix (Kenny), Debbie Ann Pape (Ryan), Butch Pullin (Claudia), Rocky Pullin (Sandy), and Pam Harvey (Morris); 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie Johnston (Joyce); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 5:00pm-7:00pm, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
2:00pm
Finch Funeral Chapel
Nixon, Texas
Burial will follow at Leesville Cemetery in Leesville, Texas. Reverend Michael Cowey will be officiant of the services. Serving as Pallbearers will be Justin Streetman, Troy Swanson, Chad Swanson, Shane Mattix, Joel Mattix, Eric Mattix, and Dustin Pullin. If desired, donations may be made in Emerson’s name to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
