C. J. “Jack” Wofford
VICTORIA — C.J. “Jack” Wofford, petroleum engineer and resident of Victoria, TX died after a short illness on December 29, 2020 at the age of 88.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean and his son Robert and daughter Claire, sister Mary Frazier, grandson Chauncey Wofford, granddaughters Aysha and Emily, and two great grandchildren, and niece Charlotte.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Newton and Chancey Shepherd Wofford, and son Ben Wofford.
He graduated from the University of Houston in 1953 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He started his career In Dallas and worked in Venezuela before starting his own Oil & Gas business. He continued to work in this business he loved almost to his last day. An accomplishment not achieved by many. He took pride in being a man of his word, and came from an era where a handshake meant something. He was a strong, kind and patient man. He was more than a simple risk taker; Jack also had a generous soul. He never met a person or an animal in need that he did not find a way of helping.
He is a member of the Trinity Episcopal church of Victoria, TX, Sons of the Republic of Texas, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was an avid pilot, which started at an early age. He received his pilots license only when it was required. Also an avid member of United Flying Octogenarians.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Jean, family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service was held at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
