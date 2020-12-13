Caden Jase Reynolds

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his proud big brother, Carter, grandparents: Christine and Terry Brasher; Michael and Susan Franke; Gordon and Billie Joyce Reynolds, great-grandparents: Dennis and Carolyn Schlinke; Carol Guzman, and a host of family who loved and cherished him dearly for such a short time.
Memorials may be given in Caden’s honor to Santa Rosa’s Children Hospital of San Antonio. 333 North Santa Rosa Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207
Pallbearers Darin Tessman, Corey Lakey, Shane Kulik, and Derek Franke. Honorary pallbearers are Mason Tessmann, Bryce Tessmann, and Colt Speed.
Visitation will be held 5-7 Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Nordheim Cemetery with Rev. Johnathan Mollenkopf officiating.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Services are entrusted to Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.