Calvin “CB” Suggs
YORKTOWN — Calvin Barlow Suggs, 85, of Yorktown, “CB” to those he loved, went home to our Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born December 22, 1936 at home in Mission Valley to John and Cecil Suggs.
During the years C.B. raised his family, he worked for Alcoa, Newman Productions, and Formosa Plastics, but his real love, his true calling, was Christian ministry. After retiring, he began his ministerial training through the SAMS program with the ELCA, culminating in his ordination through the LCMC. He worked as a minister for about 20 more years, only retiring when the decline of his health made it impossible to continue. Then his ministry became limited to those lucky enough to be around him.
C.B. is preceded in death by his parents, John Harvin Suggs and Cecil Ruth Suggs; his brothers, Massey Suggs and Dean Suggs; and his sisters, Hattie Timmie, Cecil Mae McCoy, and Dorothy Hathaway.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Alma Lee Suggs; his children, Leslie (Catt) Stevens of Cuero; Cecil (Madio) Rodriguez of Goliad; Calvin (Tami) Suggs of Newhall, CA; and Polly (Richard) Hancock of Yorktown; 12 grandchildren, an ever-growing number of great-grandchildren, and many more nieces and nephews.
C.B. was a gentle soul, a loving man, a devoted husband, and a wonderful father. While his loved ones rejoice and take comfort in the knowledge that he is finally home, they are heartbroken to never again be able to hear his chuckle, hold his hand, or have him steal some goodie off their plate.
“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” Romans 15:13
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Donor’s choice.
Visitation 5-7 pm Monday, September 19, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Tim Muehlbrad will be officiating.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas
