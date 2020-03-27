CALVIN CJ GREATHOUSE JR. VICTORIA - Calvin Greathouse Jr. "CJ", 24, of Victoria, passed away March 14, 2020. He was born in Victoria to Iris Frair and Calvin Greathouse Sr. (Tyrina Gomez ). Calvin is survived by his parents; grandparents Bill and Irene Greathouse and Jesse Fraire; great grandmother Caroline Mahan; sisters Keysa Yates (Ervin), Kaylin Easley (Lance), Rae'Ann Gomez, Christian Greathouse; brother Ray Nathan William. 2 nephews 1 niece along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandfather Chone Mahah; Grandmother Blanche Fraire; Uncle Alvin Greathouse; and niece Estella Greathouse. C.J loved watching sports, listening to music, playing games and hanging out with friends. The family would like to also thank the owners and staff of Club Portal. Visitation will be held on March 27 from 5pm to 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Services will be graveside on March 28 at 10am at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. (361)573-2777 412 N Main St.

