Calvin LeVar Davis
VICTORIA — Calvin Levar Davis, 45, of Victoria, Texas gained his wings on June 2, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Monday, June 20th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and for a Funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Jenna; his father, Calvin G. (Darlene) Davis; mother, Beveryl (Roderick) Goodloe; children, Keihana Davis, Calvin T. Davis and Kyiara Davis; his granddaughters, Oni and Emi Davis; siblings, Tiffany Davis, Richard Barnett, Nikki Andrews, Carlos Zanders and Moses Davis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and great friends who are more like his family.
He is preceded in death by his Davis grandparents, Neighbors Grandparents and Wades grandparents; his Uncle Elijah Neighbors, brother, Matthew “Pumpy” Andrews; and sister, Carlitra Zanders.
He was honorably discharged from the National Guard Victoria Branch. You always knew when he was around, he would rattle every window. #bangingallday was his way of life for over 20+ years. He was a very caring person and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.

