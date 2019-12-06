CALVIN R. PFEIL SR. VICTORIA - Calvin Ray Pfeil Sr., 90, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Calvin was born on the snowy, winter morning of November 13, 1929, in Shiner, Texas, to the late Gus and Bessie Pfeil. He was a retired salesman from Lance Inc. Calvin married the love of his life, Lela Margaret Blankenship, on September 4, 1949, with whom he enjoyed 70 years of marriage. Calvin is survived by his wife, four sons; Calvin (Nancy) Pfeil, Jr., Michael (Sandra) Pfeil, Robert (Shirley) Pfeil, and William (Pam) Pfeil. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ivan and his wife Lucille; sister-in-law, Evelyn; daughter-in-law, Doris; grandson, Paul Green; and great-grandson, Colt Shugart. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Kirchner, Pastor, officiating. Serving as pallbearers are, Adam, Jeff, Michael Jr., Stephen, Clayton, and Shane Pfeil, Tommy Green, and Cody Shugart. Honorary pallbearers are all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and Larry Bruchmiller. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - Debt, or Hospice of South Texas - Dornburg Center of Compassion. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

