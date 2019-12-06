CALVIN R. PFEIL SR. VICTORIA - Calvin Ray Pfeil Sr., 90, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Calvin was born on the snowy, winter morning of November 13, 1929, in Shiner, Texas, to the late Gus and Bessie Pfeil. He was a retired salesman from Lance Inc. Calvin married the love of his life, Lela Margaret Blankenship, on September 4, 1949, with whom he enjoyed 70 years of marriage. Calvin is survived by his wife, four sons; Calvin (Nancy) Pfeil, Jr., Michael (Sandra) Pfeil, Robert (Shirley) Pfeil, and William (Pam) Pfeil. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ivan and his wife Lucille; sister-in-law, Evelyn; daughter-in-law, Doris; grandson, Paul Green; and great-grandson, Colt Shugart. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Kirchner, Pastor, officiating. Serving as pallbearers are, Adam, Jeff, Michael Jr., Stephen, Clayton, and Shane Pfeil, Tommy Green, and Cody Shugart. Honorary pallbearers are all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and Larry Bruchmiller. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - Debt, or Hospice of South Texas - Dornburg Center of Compassion. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Jailed former Victoria County constable facing 8-count sexual assault, blackmail and corruption indictment (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
- 17th annual Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca scheduled (1)
- Young Gun Returns a Top 5 World Champion (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.