CALVIN GIPSON ROBINSON REFUGIO - Calvin Gipson Robinson, 94, was born to William P. and Lola Robinson on April 22, 1925 in Fannin, Texas. He went home to heaven on January 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Katie, his son Bennie Charles and his siblings Charlie Bennie, William A, Johnnie Lee, Troy, Izzie Beatrice Cunningham, Gwendolyn Bernice Gilbert, Zearlee Wesley and Annie Williams. His survivors include his younger sister Lillian of Victoria Texas, his 4 children and good friend Margie Montgomery. Calvin is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Calvin joined the U.S. Army on his 18th birthday and served during WWII, both domestically and in Europe. He was among the troops who landed at Normandy Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He was never more proud than when he was wearing and showing off his World War II Veteran's cap. He married Katie Middleton on June 9, 1943 and started raising children. Calvin and Katie had 5 children; William Calvin of San Fransisco, Gloria Jean Robinson-Stubbs (Richard) of Golden Colorado, Bennie Charles (deceased), Judith Ann of Victoria, Texas and Floyd Anthony (Stacey) of Amarillo Texas. Calvin's relationship with God and the church was of the utmost importance in his life. He was a long-time member of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Refugio, Texas and Palestine Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas. He served as a Deacon for many years at both churches, was a leader of the Usher Board, and also a Sunday school teacher. He worked at the First National Bank in Refugio until his retirement. His main loves were hunting and fishing, and he passed that love down to his grandchildren Patrick and Dana. He was also very active in coaching and teaching baseball. He especially loved the Refugio Bobcats where he would attend many games. God called his soldier home today. We are comforted in knowing that absent from the body means present with the Lord. 94 years....what a blessing. "His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord" Matthew 25:21. Calvin G. Robinson is now resting in peace. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan 7 ,2020 at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8 pm. Services will be Wednesday January 8 , 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (5)
- Letter: The metamorphosis of the Democratic Party (5)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Letter: It's time to give Bootfest the 'boot' (3)
- Family receives full set of new Kamin furniture (2)
- Letter: Protocol needed for armed bystanders at active shooter situations (2)
- Letter: We all need to stand with our president (2)
- Letter: The grand old quandary (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.